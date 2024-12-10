Economic development: The Galisbay port extension project is moving forward with citizen consensus | FAXINFO

On Thursday, December 5, 2024, the CCISM hosted the public restitution of the prior consultation on the extension of the port of Galisbay. Albéric Ellis, general manager of the port establishment of Saint-Martin, welcomed an unprecedented exercise in participatory democracy for the island, conducted from February 26 to April 22, 2024 under the aegis of two guarantors of the National Commission for Public Debate.

This ambitious project, aimed at strengthening the economic sovereignty of the French part of the island and quadrupling container traffic over ten years, has generated constructive discussions. “The population has not questioned the project, but has made it evolve to guarantee sovereignty and competitiveness; not only for the port of Galisbay, but for the entire French part,” said Albéric Ellis.

Crucial questions emerged: how to integrate this extension into the tourism, employment and environment sectors? Participants debated in particular the reception of high-end cruises and the governance of the financing, estimated at 150 million euros.

The Community has clarified its articulation with other initiatives, such as the creation of a concerted development zone and the development of soft mobility.

This project, which aims to be exemplary in its environmental measures, will be a pillar of the sustainable and competitive development of Saint-Martin; 40 direct jobs and 60 indirect jobs are expected with this extension project which will make the port of Galisbay a strategic redistribution hub in the area. _AK

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/developpement-economique-le-projet-dextension-du-port-de-galisbay-avance-avec-un-consensus-citoyen/