ECONOMY / Banque des Territoires: €3,2 million for the development of the port of Galisbay | FAXINFO

The port of Galisbay is taking a new step towards its modernization with the signing of a loan of 3,2 million euros granted by the Banque des Territoires. This financing, made official yesterday, will allow major works to be undertaken to improve the port infrastructure and strengthen the competitiveness of the Saint-Martin Port Establishment (EPSM).

This loan covers two major projects: the rehabilitation of the storage shed, damaged by Hurricane Irma, and the repair of the logistics platform.

These works aim to improve the organization of the storage of goods, strengthen security and reduce the environmental impact of the port.

The renovation and extension of the hangar, which will begin next March for a period of one year, will integrate photovoltaic panels and a rainwater recovery system, in order to optimize the energy efficiency of the site. The renovation of the 15.250m² central reservation will optimize space and water management.

“This financing allows us to act together for greener and more united territories,” declared Loïc Rolland, regional director for Antilles-Guyana at Banque des Territoires.

He also stressed the importance of this project, which responds to the priorities of ecological transition, territorial cohesion and economic sovereignty.

For his part, Albéric Ellis, director of EPSM, welcomed this major step forward for the port: "This loan will allow us to improve the organisation and security of the port area, while facilitating the movement of goods". This €3,2 million loan runs for a period of 25 years, at the Livret A rate, i.e. 2,4%. _VX

About us the Bank of the Territories

Created in 2018, Banque des Territoires is a branch of Caisse des Dépôts dedicated to financing local projects. It supports communities, businesses and public stakeholders through loans, investments and advice, with a strong commitment to ecological transition and social cohesion. Its action extends to all territories, including overseas.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-banque-des-territoires-32-me-pour-le-developpement-du-port-de-galisbay/