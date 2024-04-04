ECONOMY: Initial 2024 budget voted unanimously | FAXINFO

During the territorial council of March 28, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin voted its initial 2024 budget which amounts to 267,6 million euros, including 200.8M€ in the operating section and 66.8M€ in the section investment.

This year, the financial effort is focused on structuring projects and improving the living environment of residents, continuing the work undertaken in 2022 and 2023. For the RSMA majority, a construction phase developed on a 2024-2027 action plan intends to improve the image of Saint-Martin and offer residents a living environment worthy of their needs. The initial budget is divided into eight themes for which the Community has drawn up, as an example, the main lines of expenditure. In the area of ​​action in favor of reviving the local economy, €4,084 million will be devoted, among other things, to the Port of Galisbay/Grand Case Airport connection, the modernization of the slaughterhouse, aid to businesses and associations, economic activity of the territory and tourist signage. €3,757 million will be allocated to sports facilities such as the development of the La Savane sports area, the long-awaited upgrade of the sports facilities, the development of the Thelbert Carty stadium, the construction of sports premises in La Savane and Sandy Ground, the renovation of the Cul-de-Sac sports area, the development of a street workout course and the Albéric Richards stadium, the construction project of an aquatic center when the swimming pool project at Sandy Ground is struggling to see the day, the rehabilitation of the Red Gate Omnisports Hall and the renovation of the Vanterpool stadium. Support for youth will represent €11,95M of the initial 2024 budget, covering student mobility assistance, back-to-school assistance, grants to EPLEs (colleges/high schools), the Employment-Vacances system ( youth employment), the territorial training program and the remuneration of vocational training trainees. On the aspect of social cohesion, the COM provides €1,85M for aid to associations, the Socio-cultural Space (MJC) of Sandy Ground and the Maison des Associations in Grand-Case. 2M€ constitutes the envelope for entertainment and cultural & heritage facilities with the rehabilitation of the media library (micro-folies) and shelter, the renovation of the Mont Vernon Plantation and the old prison, the development of the fish pond, the rehabilitation of 4 places of worship and the organization of ceremonies, exhibitions and institutional events. The beautification of the living environment is at the heart of the COM's prerogatives with €22,6M for road works, land maintenance (cleaning/mowing), household waste collection, the fight against Sargassum algae, extension of public lighting, renovation of water and sanitation networks, and the voluntary contribution point network. On the education side, €18,45M for teaching and school catering with the construction of middle schools 600 & 900, the renovation of primary schools and 1 school canteens. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-budget-primitif-2024-vote-a-lunanimite/