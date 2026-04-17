ECONOMY: ITSEE and STAT strengthen their cooperation | FAXINFO

A new step has just been taken in the cooperation between the French and Dutch parts of the islandFollowing an initial meeting in March that laid the groundwork for joint work, the recent meeting between the Territorial Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (ITSEE) of Saint-Martin and the Department of Statistics (STAT) of Sint Maarten is making this ambition a reality: better understanding of the territory through shared data.

At the heart of the discussions was a clear desire to move beyond fragmented approaches in order to build a Unified economic readingFor ITSEE President Alain Richardson, the stakes are high. The goal is to develop genuine “territorial intelligence” capable of informing public decisions across the entire island.

Many priority areas have been identified. The economy and tourismThese pillars of the territory are receiving special attention. Another key project: the purchasing powerwith the aim of harmonizing calculation methods in order to better reflect the true cost of living on both sides of the border. Employment is also a central point, with the cross-referencing of data to analyze professional dynamics between the two territories.

Jointly led by ITSEE, STAT and the Department of External Action of the Collectivity, this initiative should soon result in the signing of a groundbreaking partnership in order to have reliable tools to guide public policy and support economic development. The partners also emphasize a key point: these exchanges are part of the strict adherence to confidentiality and ethical rules, guaranteeing sustainable cooperation and trust.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-litsee-et-le-stat-renforcent-leur-cooperation/