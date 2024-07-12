EDUCATION: Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School ends the school year in style | FAXINFO

Two second-year students from the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school distinguished themselves during the 33rd Mathematics Rally organized by the Institute for Research on Mathematics Education (IREM).

Among the 82 teams with a total of 240 participants, Aïsha Baly and Alisha Lewest Emile, second MRC1 students at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, won the Academic Mathematics Rally in the second-first pro category. Aurélie Durimel, in charge of preparing and supporting these two brilliant students, did not hide her joy when announcing the results: “It is a great opportunity for our students and a great source of pride for me. We have very good students at Saint-Martin.” The IREM mathematics rally allows students to approach mathematics differently by solving logic problems through team work but also to encourage scientific vocations. By finishing at the top of the competition, Aïsha and Alisha each win a computer. Received in Guadeloupe last June by Christine Gangloff-Ziegler, rector of the academic region of Guadeloupe, the two students were honored during an awards ceremony. Congratulations to both of them! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-le-lycee-professionnel-daniella-jeffry-termine-lannee-scolaire-en-beaute/