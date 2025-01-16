EDUCATION: First echoes of the trip to France by the students of Daniella Jeffry high school | FAXINFO

Since January 11, eight students from the Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School have been living a unique adventure in mainland France.

This cultural and professional trip, orchestrated by their teachers Mr. Chémir (pastry) and Mrs. Claude Célestine (applied arts), with the valuable support of the bursar Denisia Richardson, promises to be a significant experience for these young people, most of whom had never left Saint-Martin.

The first stage, in Rouen, allowed students of the complementary mention patisserie and final year Bac Pro cuisine to immerse themselves in the know-how of the National Institute of Bakery-Pastry (INBP). Chocolate techniques, refined desserts and cultural visits punctuate their stay.

The group will head to Paris tomorrow for the second part of the trip. Students will perfect their bread and pastry skills at the Milligramme bakery and discover the cultural riches of the capital. Between the National Assembly, the Orsay Museum, or a cruise on a Bateaux Mouches, each day will be a new opportunity to learn and be amazed.

Although the journey has only just begun, the students are already demonstrating their enthusiasm and the impact of this experience on their vision of the profession and the world. A full report will be provided in a future edition to share all the lessons and discoveries of this unique adventure for our young people from Saint-Martin. _VX

