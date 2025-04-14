EDUCATION / Reading competition at Daniella Jeffry High School: a promising first edition | FAXINFO

At Daniella Jeffry Vocational High School, words were in the spotlight with the launch of the reading competition. “Cultivate yourself through words”This project, a first for the establishment, aimed to restore a taste for reading to students who were often demotivated by the works imposed in class.

A twenty students from all sectors have embarked on the adventure, seduced as much by the originality of the concept as by the first prize: two round-trip tickets to Saint-BarthélemyThe written test took place over one day. For two hours, participants answered around forty questions, ranging from QCM to written reflection, around the selected book: 'Dad, can I come home to die?' by Tony Delsham, a Martinican writer. This powerful 1997 novel, chosen for its human and emotional impact, generated real commitment from the candidates.

The awards ceremony honored the winners: Anaëlle Arneodo (ASSP Terminale), Jayce Kissouna (2nd Safety Maintenance) and Byrien Diaz Valdez (1st Agora). Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, numerous prizes such as books, school supplies, Bluetooth speakers and even sweets were distributed to participants.

The competition was led by Mrs. Louis-Charles Carré, supported by a dedicated teaching team, Ms. Lang, Ms. Grava, Ms. Menta, and Mr. Sophie) with the support of several local partners. Given the enthusiasm generated, a new edition is already being considered. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-concours-de-lecture-au-lycee-daniella-jeffry-une-premiere-edition-prometteuse/