EDUCATIONAL SUPPORT: Failures as a lever for academic success | FAXINFO

Educational Support (AE) works for the educational success of students by offering several workshops in elementary schools, led by volunteer teachers, in different areas that will from “homework”, to theater through sport and more particularly “chess” workshops.

In June 2023, the first inter-school educational support tournament took place, which brought together thirty-six students from 7 different schools. This tournament was a great success with both the students and their teachers and everyone wanted this experience to become a lasting one.

As part of educational support (AE), under the leadership of Rony Roman, national education inspector, educational support referent for the rectorate of Guadeloupe and Lucile Maaroufi, priority education coordinator and AE referent for Saint -Martin, in partnership with Volodia Rennela and Baptiste Perez representatives of the USEP, it was decided to meet the expectations of schools by highlighting this discipline. Several annual meetings are scheduled in order to create an appetite for chess; a first friendly meeting in January, followed by selections for the Grand Final in schools in April and the Grand Final of the AE chess tournament in June.

The success of the AE chess clubs among young people is due to the fact that the progress in learning in classes is remarkable, the strategy games make it possible to acquire mathematical logic: “We notice more concentration, a taste for strategy which allows you to be more successful in mathematics” explains Julien Chabeuf, teacher at the Aline Hanson school and co-leader of his school’s chess club.

“It’s just a shame that teachers have to use their own games because not all schools are equipped. We systematically rely on the kindness of clubs to lend us equipment during tournaments,” adds another teacher.

The first meeting of the year took place this Wednesday, January 31. Twenty-two students competed under the expert supervision of Mr Follner, official referee, and their teachers.

This positive emulation will allow schoolchildren to better prepare for future meetings. So who will be the next champion school in June 2024? The Marie-Amélie Leydet school is putting its title back on the line and the competition is tough.

“We thank the Collectivity of Saint-Martin for providing a bus so that our students from Quartier d'Orléans in Concordia can participate in this meeting at Sandy Ground. We also thank our sponsors who made this meeting a success: WYSO Entreprise, SEXY FRUIT at the West Indies Mall and USEP Saint-Martin,” underlines Lucile Maaroufi, priority education coordinator and educational support referent.

The results at the top of the table are very close:

1er: Liam PAISLEY from the Marie-Antoinette RICHARDS school

2nd tied: Bastien POTTIN from the Elis GIBS school

2nd tied: Raymond FORSYTH from the Emile CHOISY school

3nd tied: Yohan SELBONNE from the Marie-Antoinette RICHARDS school

3nd tied: Eva DERONGS from the Elis GIBS school

4e: Joshua MC KOY from Clair SAINT-MAXIMIN school

Some regrets for not being in the leading pack, but didn't Pierre de Coubertin say that “the main thing was to participate” ?

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/accompagnement-educatif-les-echecs-comme-levier-de-la-reussite-scolaire/