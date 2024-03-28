EMPLOYMENT: “From the Stadium to employment in Saint-Martin, a sporting event to recruit differently” | FAXINFO

This Thursday, March 28, France Travail, in partnership with the UFOLEP Federation and the Community, is organizing the first edition of the “Stade vers l'emploi” at the Concordia Sports Hall, a meeting between employers and job seekers around workshops. athletes, followed by job-dating.

This innovative event offers companies the opportunity to recruit differently, relying on the skills and soft skills linked to sports practice. During one morning, 8 employers and 50 candidates are mixed into teams, under cover of anonymity, to share time together around accessible and fun sporting activities. This first part allows us to bring back the link in the recruitment processes, while breaking their codes.

It also allows employers to observe the skills and abilities of candidates in a situation, in terms of interpersonal skills: involvement, team spirit, taking initiative, surpassing oneself, mutual assistance, etc.

In the afternoon, employers are invited to take off the mask and present their company and their needs before receiving candidates for traditional recruitment interviews. At a time when soft skills are just as important as skills linked to experience or training, this approach through sport represents the opportunity for everyone to enhance their profile.

For this first edition in Saint-Martin, priority is given to job seekers furthest from employment (newly arrived immigrants, residents of the City's Priority Districts, people with disabilities).

The “From Stadium to Jobs” events are a great success in Guadeloupe with a recruitment rate of 60% across all operations. They highlight the role of sport as a talent scout and vector of recruitment and professional integration. This event is part of the “Impact 2024” actions aimed at strengthening the social role of sport in the region.

The program :

• 09:00 a.m.: Opening of the event

• 09:20 a.m.: Press briefing

• 09:40 a.m.: General warm-up

• 10:00 a.m.: Start of sports workshops

• 12:00 p.m.: Friendly lunch

• 13:30 p.m.: Presentation of companies

• 14:45 p.m.: Job dating

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-du-stade-vers-lemploi-a-saint-martin-un-evenement-sportif-pour-recruter-autrement/