EMPLOYMENT: Pôle emploi launches the first pop-up restaurant operation in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

To meet the recruitment needs of the hotel, catering and tourism sector, Pôle emploi is launching the first edition in Saint-Martin of the “Ephemeral Restaurant”, an innovative recruitment operation, based on the professional immersion of applicants of employment on Monday, November 27, at 10:30 a.m., at the restaurant La Villa Hibiscus.

Over the course of a morning, a brigade of 21 job seekers, supervised by the restaurant team, take on the role of cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, clerks and waiters for a real-life scenario, with the presentation of a lunch complete service for a specific clientele: employers in the sector looking for workers.

This innovative format offers candidates the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a real situation, for another approach to recruitment, as close as possible to the realities of the professions.

Employers are invited to observe the skills of candidates throughout the preparation for the positions sought.

This operation will be followed by a recruitment session in the afternoon in the restaurant in order to fill around twenty job offers.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-pole-emploi-lance-la-premiere-operation-du-restaurant-ephemere-a-saint-martin/