EMPLOYMENT / Self-employed workers and employers: a week to get informed | FAXINFO

From April 20th to 24th, the General Social Security Fund (CGSS) is organizing a CCISM week dedicated to self-employed workers and employers, as part of the prevention of occupational risksConceived as a key moment for exchange and support, this event offers a series of conferences, workshops and information sessions accessible to all.



Over the course of the days, participants will be able to discuss specific themes related to their activity: risk management, regulatory obligations, social protection, or even retirement planning. The objective is to provide practical tools and Team appropriate responses to the realities on the ground.

Le highlight of the week will be held on Thursday, April 23 (full day) and Friday, April 24 (morning), with a a veritable trade fair organized at the CCISMConferences and booths will allow visitors to interact directly with the various services mobilized for the occasion.

Retirement, health, contributions, prevention or support for businesses: all the expertise of the CGSS and its partners will be brought together to inform and guide the publicA valuable opportunity to better understand one’s rights, secure one’s business and anticipate professional developments. Open to everyoneThis event aims to be accessible and useful, with a focus on proximity and education. Entry is free, but registration is required. online : https://urls.fr/1gnwHi



Full schedule for the week

Monday 20 April

• 13:30 p.m. – 16:30 p.m .: Anticipating the unpredictable – the keys to major risks

Tuesday April 21

• 13:30 p.m. – 16:30 p.m .: DUER: the basics for being compliant without overcomplicating things

Wednesday 22 April

• 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Management training – occupational risks

• 13:30 p.m. – 16:30 p.m .: Workplace accident: what to do in practice?

Thursday, April 23 (Trade show – full day)

• 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.: Introductory speeches by partners

• 9:00 AM – 9:45 AM: Presentation of the CPSTI mission

• 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM: URSSAF mission and service offers

• 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Financial assistance to improve working conditions

• 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Agricultural social protection

• 12pm – 13pm: Active retirement and combining work and retirement

• 13:30 p.m. – 14:30 p.m.: Self-employed individuals: managing your obligations

• 14:30 p.m. – 15:30 p.m.: Self-employed individuals: rights and responsibilities

• 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Social action schemes (AFE, ACED, FCI, ADR)

• 16:30 p.m. – 17:30 p.m.: Employers: Securing your social security declarations

Friday, April 24

• 9:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m .: Self-employed individuals: start preparing for retirement now

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-travailleurs-independants-et-employeurs-une-semaine-pour-sinformer/