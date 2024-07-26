ENVIRONMENT: The public school revegetation and greening program has started! | FAXINFO

Since March 2024, the Living Environment and Ecological Transition delegation of the Saint-Martin Community has initiated a revegetation and greening program for all schools in the region. The work has just started and will be completed at the end of 2024.

The Community has launched a public contract over a period of 4 years so that all public schools benefit from this beautification program. The objective is to green up schools and favor an ecological environment, through new plantations and natural irrigation and shade systems. Through this action, the Community has decided to beautify the school environment while respecting environmental protection and biodiversity.

During the first phase of work, starting this summer, four establishments in the Orléans neighborhood will benefit from this program. These are the Eliane Clarke, Clair St Maximin, Omer Arrondell schools and the Roche Gravée college in Moho. The Jérôme Beaupère schools in Sandy Ground, and the Ghislaine Rogers and Elie Gibs schools in Grand Case, as well as the Marie-Antoinette Richards schools in Rambaud and Siméone Trott in Concordia (public land near the school), will also be greened during the major vacation.

Other schools will be treated during the upcoming All Saints and Christmas holidays.

In total, the Community will plant 83 trees in public schools, including 23 fruit trees, 42 endemic Caribbean trees (9 different species) and 37 ornamental palm trees. A project carried out for a long time and taken in hand by the Living Framework delegation for effective implementation from July 2024 to December 2024.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-le-programme-de-vegetalisation-et-verdissement-des-ecoles-publiques-a-debute/