Environment: “We must clear the Bellevue parking lot at all costs!” | FAXINFO

Several merchants and professionals in the Bellevue commercial area are deploring the situation that has been neglected for several months regarding the parking lot dedicated to consumers in the area.

The facts date back to November, when the Community requested to borrow the parking lot for a particular Sunday when an event bringing together associations with a concert, barbecue, etc. was to be organized.

The parking lot is left for good use on the condition that the Community agrees to remove the abandoned vehicles already present on site and which pollute the landscape in addition to the numerous garbage cans, giving the parking lot the air of a real car scrapyard.

However, when they resumed their week on Monday morning, the shopkeepers noticed that a bus had been left on the premises and that the abandoned vehicles had not been removed but moved to another area of ​​the car park. Anger then rose and numerous approaches were made to the Community (letters, calls, on-site visits) which to date have all gone unanswered.

Faced with the lack of response from the relevant authorities, FH, one of the representatives of the Bellevue ZAC, had to push the dilapidated bus into a corner of the parking lot on his own. Today, he wants to launch an awareness-raising appeal: “We have a Dutch side that is developing with modern buildings, and when we arrive in Bellevue, we see piles of cars and rubbish piling up, and this seriously impacts the image of the French side of the island.” He is therefore asking the Collectivité to fine the vehicles and take them to be destroyed at the owners’ expense. “We have had enough of this ostrich policy; now is the time to act for the Collectivité.” _LA

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-il-faut-deblayer-le-parking-de-bellevue-a-tout-prix/