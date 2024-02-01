EUROPEAN FUNDS: Opening of 4 FEDER calls for projects in Saint-Martin for a total amount of 8 million euros | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, intermediary body managing priority 1 of the Saint-Martin FEDER 2021-2027 Operational Program, is launching 4 calls for projects.

With a cumulative amount of 8 million euros, these calls for projects will allow the projects selected in the territory to be supported by a grant from the European Union.

These 4 calls for projects were published on the E-synergie platform on Monday January 22, 2024:

1) Support for innovation and strengthening the competitiveness of companies in the building and construction sector (€2 million);

2) Development of digital uses in businesses to strengthen competitiveness (€1 million);

3) Promotion of the destination and development of activities and services enabling the attractiveness of the destination of Saint-Martin (€1,5 million);

4) Upgrading of tourist accommodation (€3,5 million)

Calls for projects are published on:

• The website of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr

• The website of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin: https://www.saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

• The Europe is committed to Saint-Martin website: https://europe-a-saint-martin.eu

These 4 calls for projects specify the procedures for submitting grant application files, providing information on the eligibility of beneficiaries, projects, expenses, as well as the selection criteria for operations. You will also find the list of mandatory documents to provide.

Project leaders will be able to submit their application between January 22, 2024 and April 22, 2024. They can be supported in the procedure for submitting their application, by agents of the FEDER department of the Community, by sending an email to the following address: fundseuropeens@com-saint-martin.fr

Open House February 5 and 6

On the occasion of the launch of the first FEDER calls for projects of the new programming, the Directorate of European Funds and Contractual Policies is organizing 2 Open Days, on February 5 and 6, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m., in its premises – Computech Building – Galisbay Port Street.

Project leaders will thus be able to obtain all the information relating to the priorities of the Saint-Martin FEDER 2021-2027 program.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fonds-europeens-ouverture-de-4-appels-a-projets-feder-a-saint-martin-pour-un-montant-total-de-8-millions-deuros/