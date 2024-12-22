EVENT: A festive and unforgettable New Year at Bikini Beach with Mad Events! | FAXINFO

To end the year in style, Mad Events and the famous Bikini Beach are joining forces to offer you the biggest New Year's Eve party in Saint-Martin. On the magnificent beach of Baie Orientale, come and enjoy a unique, festive and friendly experience. This year, the event is free and open to all, a great opportunity for Mad Events to thank its customers and partners for their loyalty.

From the start of the evening, the music will be there! The island's must-have DJs — GHAST, CLASSY D, MAESTRO, WIWI and BIGBOSS — will take turns at the decks to make you dance to varied rhythms accessible to all. From captivating sounds to high-energy tempos, each musical style will find its place, promising eclecticism and a festive atmosphere. Whether you are with family, friends or colleagues, everyone is invited to come together for an evening of celebration, sharing and dancing.

At midnight, the long-awaited magical moment! A grandiose fireworks display will light up the sky of Orient Bay, offering a magical and unforgettable moment to welcome 2025. This grandiose spectacle, to share with family or friends, will mark the passage to the new year in an explosion of colors and emotions. For more than 10 years, Bikini Beach has been the place to be to celebrate the New Year in Saint-Martin. This tradition continues with the expertise of Mad Events to guarantee an accessible, but always exceptional evening. For those who wish to experience the event in an exclusive setting, the VIP Premium service offers private spaces and an exclusive welcome. Reservations are strongly recommended for these exclusive areas as well as for the New Year's Eve dinner. With an attendance announced as a record, we advise you to arrive early to fully enjoy this unique evening and ensure a place at the heart of the party. _VX

VIP information and reservations: 0690 76 01 53

