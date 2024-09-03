EVENT: Sports Open Day next Saturday in Marigot | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Community and its sports department are organizing the Sports Open Day this Saturday, September 7 in the morning to raise awareness about regular physical activity.

Every year, the sports department brings together players from the world of sports associations during a forum in the same place, to facilitate and allow people to discover the range of sports activities offered in the area. This event allows families to find out more and create favorable conditions for exchange, entertainment, and conviviality with other athletes and encourage children to practice a new sport during the school year. In partnership with the leagues, committees and clubs of Saint-Martin, many sports associations will be present during this day, which is open to all and free. Team sports, martial arts, water sports and many other practices will be represented at the Sports Hall of the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium in Marigot next Saturday, September 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 13 p.m. Registration for the various sports activities will be done directly on site on the day. Perfect to enhance your return to school. _Vx

Info: 05 90 29 59 13 – directionsports@com-saint-martin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-journee-portes-ouvertes-des-sports-samedi-prochain-a-marigot/