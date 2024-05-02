EVENT: The Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy 2024 election will take place at the Grand Case Beach Club! | FAXINFO

The Miss Saint-Martin / Saint-Barthélemy election will take place this year at the Grand Case Beach Club. Information which was confirmed to us by Catherine Vermot de Boisrolin, president of the Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy Committee.

Who will represent Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy during the Miss France 2025 competition organized next December in France? While waiting to know the name of the lucky one elected to the Grand Case Beach Club which will take place the third week of July (the exact date remains to be determined, editor's note), all the candidates who are studying in mainland France, Guadeloupe, Martinique… and who will be back in the country for the summer holidays can register now for the election of Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy 2024. To do this, candidates can send their pre-registration by email: comite-miss -saintmartin@live.fr or on the committee's Facebook page: Miss Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy for Miss France.

The mandatory selection criteria to apply for the election are as follows: be at least 18 years old, be of French nationality and be at least 1,70m tall. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-lelection-miss-saint-martin-saint-barthelemy-2024-aura-lieu-au-grand-case-beach-club/