Family sports activities on March 13 at Sandy Ground! | FAXINFO

The Community's Prevention – Safety – CLSPD Mission is organizing an afternoon of sporting activities dedicated to families, on Wednesday March 13, from 16 p.m. to 19 p.m., on the Sandy Ground sports arena.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin deploys its “Collectivity at the heart of the neighborhoods” system, in the Sandy Ground sector, Wednesday March 13, 2024, in order to offer families in the neighborhood sporting activities to do with the children. This operation aims to create links with families and fun activities for children. It is organized with the support of institutional partners and neighborhood associations:

• The Football League,

• ALEFPA,

• CAF,

• MadTwoz Family,

• Les Mioches Carmont,

• Nature is the Key,

• Sandy-Ground On the Move Insertion,

• Let's Do It, and many others…

Social mediators from the CLSPD Security Prevention Mission will be present to host the day.

All Sandy Ground families are invited to join the system, from 16:00 p.m., next Wednesday March 13 to share a moment of fun and conviviality!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/activites-sportives-en-famille-le-13-mars-a-sandy-ground/