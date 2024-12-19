FESTIVITIES: The great Grand-Case light parade | FAXINFO

The magic of Christmas comes to Grand-Case with the traditional light parade organized by the Grand-Case Lighting Parade association. This unmissable event, scheduled for Sunday, December 22 at 19 p.m., promises a festive and friendly evening for the whole family.

On the program: around fifteen illuminated floats, accompanied by traditional groups and percussionists who will make the boulevard of Grand-Case vibrate. The start will be given in front of the restaurant Le Pressoir, at the level of the football field. The parade will cross the boulevard before turning around in the parking lot of the post office of La Savane. For two hours, young and old will be able to enjoy a show of light, music and dances, not forgetting the exceptional presence of Santa Claus! At the same time, a contest for the best elf costume will reward the most creative family. This event, organized in partnership with the Collectivité and the restaurateurs of Grand-Case, is a perfect opportunity to celebrate the holiday spirit in a magical atmosphere. Don't miss this magical moment! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festivites-la-grande-parade-lumineuse-de-grand-case/