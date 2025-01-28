FIPCOM: boosting the economy through collective action | FAXINFO

On January 25, FIPCOM-MEDEF Saint-Martin, headed by Michel Vogel, organized its first breakfast of exchanges of 1, bringing together economic and institutional players from Saint-Martin.

Hervé Mariton, President of FEDOM, highlighted the importance of preserving social exemptions to support employment in the Overseas Territories and advocated for the extension of tax exemption schemes to strategic sectors such as hotel renovation and digital technology. He also warned of the low level of local investment. Senator Annick Pétrus was keen to salute the work of local organisations to defend the interests of businesses, while Prefect Vincent Berton highlighted the key role of the State in strengthening infrastructure and combating security challenges that are holding back the local economy. He nevertheless remains optimistic about the island's potential, thanks to regional cooperation and increased State support.

Recognizing the internal dysfunctions at URSSAF, Jean-Yves Casano, Director of MICOR, announced a temporary freeze on forced actions to recover social security contributions and launched measures to facilitate payment schedules for companies, in particular via a toll-free number planned by July 2025. The banking sector was also at the heart of the discussions, with a call for pre-financing mechanisms to compensate for delays in the payment of European funds and support companies in difficulty. The debates stressed the need for collective action to reduce social security contributions, simplify access to financing and reduce insurance costs in the construction industry. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fipcom-dynamiser-leconomie-grace-a-une-action-collective/