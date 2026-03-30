Fire department issues fire warning amid dry weather conditions | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department is urging residents to exercise extreme caution due to current dry weather conditions that increase the risk of bush fires across the country.

Members of the public are strongly advised not to discard lighted cigarettes, matches, or any burning materials, particularly in areas prone to fires.

The Fire Department is also advising individuals to refrain from burning bush, garbage, or engaging in open-burning activities in built-up areas or on hillsides for agricultural purposes during this period.

Persons seeking to conduct any form of controlled burning are encouraged to first contact the Fire Department for guidance and safety recommendations.

Authorities warn that the improper use of fire under these dry conditions can quickly lead to dangerous situations, placing lives, property, and the natural environment at serious risk.

Fires can spread rapidly, especially in the presence of high winds, making them difficult to control once ignited.

Residents are reminded that preventing bush fires is a shared responsibility. By following safety advice and acting responsibly, the community can significantly reduce the risk of fire-related incidents during this dry period.

For additional information or guidance, the public may contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, or 542-6001. In the event of an emergency, residents should call 919 immediately.

The Fire Department, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, thanks the community for its cooperation in helping to maintain public safety.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Fire-department-issues-fire-warning-amid-dry-weather-conditions.aspx