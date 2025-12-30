Fire Dept. approves six permits for firework displays on New Year’s Eve | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department of Sint Maarten, which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, has approved six permits for firework displays to ring in the New Year.

The displays will take place at the following locations: Great Bay; Indigo Bay; Pelican/Lay Bay; Maho/Beacon Hill; Mullet Bay and Cupecoy.

A permit to import, transport and sell consumer fireworks has been granted to SXM Fireworks and Skyfall Fireworks based on the Vuurwerkbesluit AB2013 GT no18.

Individual firework sales started on Monday, December 29 until the 31st of December 2025.

It is prohibited to ignite consumer fireworks without a permit provided by the Minister of General Affairs, unless this occurs from December 29th to 31st or on January 1st, 2026.

The Fire Department advises all consumers to use caution when lighting consumer fireworks:

​Read the instructions and warnings before usage. The vendor will share these with all customers.

Protect yourself and those around you. Wear proper eye protection and clothing, also keep the fireworks on a safe distance from flammable material and spectators.

Only use fireworks as intended. Don’t try to alter them, combine them nor relight after failure.

Choose an open area away from gas stations, bulk stations, churches, hospitals, and senior citizens homes.

Never light fireworks indoors and point it away from homes, brushes, dry grass, and flammable substances.

Think about your pets.

In the event someone gets injured by fireworks, the person should immediately go to a doctor or the hospital.

The Fire Department is cautioning all persons about the risk of buying and lighting fireworks from any unauthorized vendor as these have not been screened by the Fire Department and therefore may not meet the safety requirements.

Fireworks not sold by a certified vendor are considered illegal fireworks and may not meet the criteria of ignition delay and may have larger explosions or effects than allowed.

Such fireworks can cause severe burns and loss of fingers, the loss of limbs and life. These illegal fireworks, if ignited too close or inside a building may cause severe damage or the collapse of the aforementioned.

The Police will not hesitate to act accordingly in the case of usage, storage, or sale of illegal fireworks.

The Fire Department together with the Police, Customs and the Coast Guard will be vigilant to ensure that all firework activities at the closing of 2025 are according to the granted permits and used in a safe manner.

The Fire Department would like in advance to thank everybody who has prevented harm or damages by acting responsibly and safe on Sint Maarten and beyond.

The Fire Chief and the entire staff wish you a healthy and safe 2026.

For any emergencies call: Fire Dept. 919; Police 911; Ambulance 912; Coast Guard 913.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Fire-Dept-approves-six-permits-for-firework-displays-on-New-Year-s-Eve.aspx