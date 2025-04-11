FIREFIGHTERS / USAR Training: STIS trains its agents in post-disaster intervention | FAXINFO

It's a week of intense training which has been held since Monday at the Belle Créole site in Terres Basses. Twelve firefighters from Saint-Martin were trained in the USAR specialty (Rescue, Support and Search Unit), a technical branch of the fire brigade specializing in interventions in collapsed environments.

Under the leadership of Captain Anthony Arnould, head of the STIS center in Saint-Martin, this session made it possible to develop essential skills in an area vulnerable to natural disasters: "This type of training is part of the firefighter's missions. Each departmental service can choose to implement this specialty in its territory. We have had 18 internal requests, for twelve places ».

Selection criteria

"Motivation, a way of serving, and a certain flair for DIY," explains the center manager. Two trainers from Saint-Martin, already qualified, also supervised the sessions. Historically, Saint-Martin had three firefighters trained in the USAR specialty. This operation has a exceptional character : this is the first time that so many personnel have been trained locally in this technical field of urban rescue.

Hosted by four trainers from Guadeloupe, the week combined theoretical learning and practical cases. "I train the men locally. The idea is to pass on knowledge from Guadeloupe to colleagues in Saint-Martin so that they can intervene on building structures affected by an explosion or an earthquake," explains the Lieutenant Francis Trival, deputy of the Specialty is in charge of Technical, Operational and functional supervision at the USAR of Guadeloupe.

Yesterday, a demonstration day was held in the presence of, among others, the president of the STIS (Territorial Fire and Rescue Service), Steven Cocks. "You have Saint-Martin residents who are at the top of their game and who want to learn," said Lieutenant Trival.

State-of-the-art equipment

Inspection cameras, sound and vibration sensors, slab lifting, drilling techniques… The exercises were carried out with a state-of-the-art equipment, in conditions close to reality. A team dog training was also mobilized for the search for buried victimsThe objective, in the event of a disaster, is to be able to count on firefighters as first responders trained in technical procedures, with the support of the specialized USAR unit.

The interest of this local training is also strategic"It's about measuring the risks and resources to strengthen those already in place," explains Francis Trival, who entrusts the Guadeloupe project with accreditation under the UN banner to provide international assistance when a country requests it.

Last highlight of the week

The establishment of a base camp last night, with a night on site in rustic conditions. A physical and mental conditioning exercise, in a spirit of cohesion, which concludes a week of intense training in the increasing the skills of local teams and the commitment of the STIS of Saint-Martin to preparing for major risks. __Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/pompiers-formation-usar-le-stis-forme-ses-agents-a-lintervention-post-catastrophe/