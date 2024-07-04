Five players from Saint-Martin will join school sports sections at the start of the school year in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

While the summer holidays only officially begin this Friday, July 5, some students already know their orientation for the next school year.

At the end of a great school year, five players from Saint-Martin will join the school football sports section in different establishments in Guadeloupe at the start of the next school year. As such, the Saint-Martin Football League would like to congratulate Julie Marbeuf and Chloé Cayaci from the Juventus Saint-Martin club, Naima Jermin from the Saint-Louis Stars club and Lyndsey Benjamin from the AS Phoenicks club who will join the mixed school football sports section of the Lycée Chevalier St Georges in Pointe-à-Pitre next September.

For her part, Mailly Moutou, a talented young player from AS Phoenicks, will join the women's school football sports section of the Lycée Raoul George Nicolo in Basse-Terre.

“We encourage our young people for this new chapter in their lives, so that they can flourish sportingly and humanly by representing our territory with dignity,” underlines the management of the Saint-Martin league. In turn, we wish all our best wishes to these young football hopefuls in Saint-Martin in their new sporting and academic career, it's important! _AF

