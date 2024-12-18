Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Brings Christmas Holiday Cheer to Oranje School in Philipsburg! | Government of Sint Maarten

​

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of TEATT through the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, brought the magic of Christmas to life on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, by hosting a heartwarming gift-giving program at Oranje School in Philipsburg. This festive event filled the air with smiles, laughter, and joy as approximately 200 students received holiday gifts generously provided by Diamonds International.

Present at the event were representatives from the Cabinet of TEATT, staff of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the K1 Britannia Foundation—who played a vital role in organizing the event—and the staff and students of Oranje School, this year’s proud recipient.

The morning’s highlight was a special visit from Santa Claus, whose jolly spirit and infectious laughter brought the magic of the holidays to life, creating moments of excitement and wonder for the children.

Crew members from the Celebrity Equinox also participated, not only distributing gifts but engaging warmly with students and staff. Their interactions demonstrated generosity and community spirit, underscoring the importance of strengthening ties between the cruise industry and local communities.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), Honorable Grisha Heyliger-Marten, shared her sentiments, stating:

“This holiday season reminds us of the importance of community, compassion, and connection. The partnership between the FCCA, our ministry, and dedicated organizations like K1 Britannia Foundation and Diamonds International exemplifies how we can come together to create meaningful moments for our children. It is through initiatives like these that we build not only joy but hope and a brighter future for our community.”

Mrs. Joedoleksono-Gumbs, school manager of Oranje School, expressed her gratitude on behalf of the school:

“We are incredibly thankful to the FCCA and the crew of the Celebrity Equinox for their generosity and commitment to making this season special for our students. This community initiative reinforces the true meaning of Christmas—giving, sharing, and spreading joy.”

The FCCA’s Annual Christmas Holiday Program, with its mission to “touch lives across the region with the values and spirit of Christmas,” faced challenges that caused a four-year hiatus. However, this year’s revival brings renewed commitment to fostering positive relationships and enhancing the well-being of the communities they visit.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the FCCA and Oranje School!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Florida-Caribbean-Cruise-Association-FCCA-Brings-Christmas-Holiday-Cheer-to-Oranje-School-in-Philipsburg.aspx