FOOTBALL / Goals and smiles: a festive Saturday for young talents | FAXINFO

This Saturday, January 11, football was in the spotlight for the young people of Saint-Martin with the first U7-U9 plateau of the year, organized by the Junior Stars Football Club and the Saint-Martin Football League.

This event brought together many children from different clubs on the island: Junior Stars, Flamingo, Soccer Five, Phoenicks, Juventus, St Louis and Risc Takers.

The morning, placed under the sign of fair play, was marked by a protocol of greetings between the teams before and after each match, a strong gesture in a context where the rise in violence is a concern. This reminder of the sportsmanship spirit was welcomed by the director of the League, who was keen to encourage the promotion of the values ​​of respect and camaraderie among the youngest.

The field vibrated to the rhythm of the matches, where the little champions demonstrated their talent, their passion and their team spirit. But this day was not only sporty, it was also festive! After the efforts, time for comfort: the traditional galette des rois was shared with the children, educators, parents and supporters. Offered by the organizers, this cake allowed the event to conclude in a friendly and warm atmosphere.

Well done and thank you to the educators, leaders, volunteers and parents, without whom this day could not have been such a success. Well done also to the young footballers for their commitment and enthusiasm. Long live football and its unifying values! _VX

