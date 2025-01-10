FOOTBALL / Pancakes and goals: a festive Saturday for young footballers | FAXINFO

This Saturday, January 11, football will be in the spotlight for the youngest with the Foot Animation U7 – U9 event, organized by the Saint-Martin Football League and the Junior Stars Football Club, in collaboration with CONCACAF and the French Football Federation.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the Jean-Louis Vanterpool field in Marigot will welcome young footballers for a morning dedicated to sport, camaraderie and the pleasure of the game. Intended for the U7 (under 7 years old) and U9 (under 9 years old) categories, this activity aims to bring children together around their passion for football while developing their team spirit and skills on the field. In addition, a festive touch will brighten up the day: each team will receive a galette des rois to celebrate Epiphany in a friendly atmosphere. Parents, friends and football fans, come in large numbers to encourage the rising stars of Saint-Martin football. This event promises great encounters, smiles and great energy on the field. _VX

