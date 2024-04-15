FOOTBALL: The Franciscan club of Martinique too strong for FC Orléans Attackers | FAXINFO

Traveling last Saturday, April 6 on the grounds of the Franciscan club of Martinique during the preliminary round of the Vyv Cup, FC Orléans Attackers lost heavily with a clear score of seven to zero.

As a reminder, The Vyv Cup is a competition which allows during the season, the confrontation of the first 4 classified teams of the Regional 1 championships of the Leagues of Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique and the Regional 1 Champion of the League of Saint Martin .

Facing the undisputed leader of the Martinique championship, the players from Quartier d'Orléans were able to measure themselves against an opponent accustomed to playing in major regional and national competitions. The difference in level between the two teams was logically felt throughout the meeting. A defeat which in no way undermines the good work carried out by the leaders of FC Orléans Attackers for several years. As they say, it's by facing the best that you progress! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-le-club-franciscain-de-martinique-trop-fort-pour-le-fc-orleans-attackers/