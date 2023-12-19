FOOTBALL: Two Saint-Martin football leaders in Paris for the FFF winter federal assembly | FAXINFO

The president of the Saint-Martin Football League, Aristide Conner and Dédé Michelet, from the AS Phoenicks club participated this Saturday December 16 at the winter federal assembly of the French Football Federation.

Both attended the election of Jean-Michel Aulas, the former great president of Olympique Lyonnais, to the post of deputy vice-president of the Federation, on the proposal of the president of the FFF, Philippe Diallo. An enriching opportunity for two of Saint-Martin's leaders to discover the functioning of the highest authorities of French football. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-deux-dirigeants-du-football-saint-martinois-a-paris-pour-lassemblee-federale-dhiver-de-la-fff/