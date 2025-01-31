FOOTBALL / Weekend matches: a busy schedule for local teams | FAXINFO

Football fans will be meeting this weekend for a series of thrilling matches as part of the 3rd day of the territorial championship organized by the Saint-Martin Football League. The Jean-Louis Vanterpool and Thelbert Carti stadiums will be the scene of confrontations between teams of all categories, from young talents in the making to senior teams ready to fight it out.

The morning of Saturday, February 1st will be dedicated to the U11 category with the animation board football event organized by the Saint-Martin Football League at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool stadium, where they can live out their passion for football from 8 a.m.

Same day, same place but at 11:30 the start of the 1st match of the 3rd day of the championship will ring for the U13 (Group A) between St. Louis ASCM and AS Phoenicks. Juventus St. Martin will face FC Flamingo at 14:15 PM, followed by Risc Takers FC vs. Junior Stars FC at 15:13 PM. Meanwhile, U11 Group B matches are scheduled as follows: 30:2 AM Junior Stars FC 2 vs. St. Louis ASCM 14, 2:3 PM Risc Takers FC 15 vs. Junior Stars FC 15, and finally, at 3:XNUMX PM, SXM Soccer vs. Risc Takers FC XNUMX.

Still at the Vanterpool stadium, the U15 will show all their talent on the grass starting at 16:15 p.m. for the patch opposing Flamingo FC to Risc Takers FC. At 18 p.m., it's time for the duel between St. Louis ASCM and Junior Stars FC. The teams of Junior Stars FC 2 and Louis ASCM 2 will fight for victory on Sunday, January 2 at 16 p.m. at the Vanterpool stadium again.

The U17 will follow suit at 18 p.m. with a match between Junior Stars FC and Juventus St. Martin.

Another category to share the efforts over the weekend, the senior : Orléans Attackers will play ball against St. Louis ASCM on Saturday, February 1st at 20:2 p.m. at Thelbert Carti Stadium. The match between Junior Stars FC and Juventus St. Martin will be held on Sunday, February 18nd at XNUMX:XNUMX p.m. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/football-matchs-du-weekend-un-programme-charge-pour-les-equipes-locales/