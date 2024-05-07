France Travail: 39 young people combine culture and employment | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, April 30, France Travail organized an extraordinary event entitled “From theater to employment” in order to facilitate the recruitment of young Saint-Martin residents.

From 8 a.m. to 15 p.m., 39 young people from the region registered with France Travail and the Mission Locale were supervised by Audrey Duputié, artistic director of the Chapelle de la Baie Oriente theater, in order to simplify interactions between job seekers and employers local. Everyone shared theatrical improvisation workshops, in teams, around common sectors of activity, in an atmosphere reinventing recruitment methods. Joining the game on the employers' side: Fiderim/Cs Inser, Proman, Compagnons Bâtisseurs, LADOM, Mission Locale and of course, France Travail in its capacity as recruiter for digital mediators in civic employment. Numerous “success story” testimonials from young people, advisors and representatives of companies having recruited people from the Youth Engagement Contract (CEJ) system punctuated the experience. The 39 young people from Saint-Martin also took part, at the end of the artistic day, in a job dating event in order to fill more than twenty job offers.

This fun and cultural action was part of the 2 years of the CEJ, a system co-financed by the European Social Fund, intended to promote the professional integration of young people aged 16 to 26, for which France Travail and the Local Mission are the partners. dedicated operators. In partnership with the Department of Economy, Employment, Labor and Solidarity (DEETS), this innovative recruitment based on the practice of theatrical improvisation will have made it possible to reduce the complexity of the job interview and facilitate the meeting between young people and employers on themes related to candidates' search for work. During this day conducive to revealing oneself, employers will have had the opportunity to recruit differently by focusing on the interpersonal skills and human qualities of the candidates revealed during the improvisation sessions. A job interview remains an experience dreaded by the majority of young people, keen to make a good first impression, which is important during recruitment. By offering this new space for expression, France Travail was banking on the positive impact of improvisation, an ideal lever for asserting oneself and approaching interviews with confidence. Successful bet. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/france-travail-39-jeunes-allient-culture-et-emploi/