Frédérick Peuron dies in a paragliding accident | FAXINFO

Director of the Eliane Clarke school in Quartier d'Orléans, Frédérick Peuron lost his life in a tragic paragliding accident on Saturday August 5 in the Hautes-Pyrénées.

The unexpected disappearance of Frédérick Peuron, appreciated by all, will leave a great void. The dramatic accident occurred on Saturday August 5 around 17 p.m. on the western slope of the Col du Tourmalet, in Sers, in the Hautes-Pyrénées. According to the France Bleu media, Frédérick Peuron, 56, was on vacation in the region and was flying aboard a two-seater paraglider with an instructor. The pair were the last to set off after a series of paragliding flights from the same location in the afternoon. For a currently unknown reason, the two men fell back shortly after takeoff, when they were between 20 and 30 meters above the ground. Frédérick Peuron unfortunately died during this accident. The 51-year-old supervisor was seriously injured and evacuated in absolute urgency to Pau hospital by helicopter. An investigation has been opened to determine the causes of this tragedy. Many testimonials have been posted on social networks since the sad news. Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity, himself declared: “I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Frédérick Peuron, director of the Eliane Clarke school in Quartier d'Orléans. Frédérick Peuron was much more than just a school principal. A music lover, he made it his mission to share this passion with his young students. He was keen to create memorable memories for young people who passed through his establishment, to create a bond with parents. He believed strongly in the importance of promoting schools in neighborhoods such as Quartier d'Orléans. Beyond the school grounds, he was also involved in local sporting life, having chaired the judo club at Concordia for several years. The loss of Frédérick Peuron is immense. His contributions to education, culture and sport in Quartier d'Orléans, Concordia and beyond will be engraved in the hearts and minds of all who knew him and who were marked by his commitment. . My thoughts go out to his family, his son, Norman, his friends, his colleagues and all the students who were fortunate enough to benefit from his enthusiasm and dedication. The elected representatives of the Territorial Council and the employees of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin join me in sending you all our support and our most sincere condolences”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/frederick-peuron-decede-dans-un-accident-de-parapente/