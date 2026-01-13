From Data to Daily Life: St. Martin Launches Climate Impact Atlas to Inform, Prepare, and Protect | Government of Sint Maarten

St. Martin now has a powerful new online tool to better understand how climate change is already affecting the island and what the future may bring. The St. Martin Climate Impact Atlas has officially been launched and is publicly accessible at https://stmartin.climateimpactatlas.com.

Developed by Climate Adaptation Services (CAS), the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI), the University of St. Martin (USM), and a broad network of over 25 local and international partners, the Climate Impact Atlas is a free, digital platform designed to support informed decision-making and climate preparedness across the island.

A preliminary launch of the atlas took place on December 4, 2025 during a Climate Mini-Symposium, where it was introduced to policy workers and key stakeholders as a practical tool to support climate-informed decision-making.

The Climate Impact Atlas brings together scientific data, local knowledge, and interactive visualizations in one accessible online platform. Importantly, it looks at the island of St. Martin as a whole, recognizing that climate impacts such as flooding, heat stress, drought, and sea level rise do not stop at administrative borders.

“Climate change is not a future problem – it is already shaping how we live, build, and plan on St. Martin,” said Honorable Patrice Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI). “This Climate Impact Atlas gives us the evidence we need to guide policy, improve spatial planning, and make smarter investments that protect our people and our island.”

One island, shared climate challenges

St. Martin consists of two (semi)autonomous regions: the country of Sint Maarten (Dutch) in the south and the Collectivité de Saint-Martin (French) in the north. The Climate Impact Atlas reflects this reality by presenting climate information at the scale of the entire island where possible, supporting cross-border understanding and cooperation.

The atlas serves as the central portal on climate change for St. Martin and is intended as a starting point for local authorities, communities, policymakers, educators, businesses, non-governmental organizations, and residents seeking to better understand climate risks and preparedness.

What the Climate Impact Atlas offers

The St. Martin Climate Impact Atlas includes more than 50 layers of climate relevant data, making it one of the most comprehensive climate impact atlases developed for the Dutch Caribbean to date. Key features of the atlases include:

· Map Viewer The map viewer is the core feature of the atlas. It provides immediate access to all available climate-related maps for St. Martin, allowing users to explore different climate impacts and spatial data in an interactive way.

· Map Explanations This section explains the maps presented in the viewer and guides users on how to interpret and use the information. The explanations help make complex climate data more understandable for a broad audience.

· Stories The stories section illustrates what climate change means for the people of St. Martin. These narratives highlight why it is important to prepare the island for the possible to likely impacts of climate change, with particular attention to those who are most vulnerable. These stories were prepared by USM English Literature instructor Rochelle Ward.

· Climate Statistics The atlas includes statistics related to the climate of St. Martin, providing factual insights into climate trends and conditions that help users better understand current and future challenges.

The Climate Impact Atlas is designed not just to inform, but to support action. It helps users explore questions such as: Which areas are vulnerable to flooding? Where is extreme heat likely to increase? And how might climate risks affect housing, infrastructure, ecosystems, and public health?

“This atlas turns data into decisions,” said Kenson Plaisimond, Secretary-General of the Ministry of VROMI. “It strengthens our ability to make informed choices in policy, planning, and project development, and supports a more climate-resilient future for our island.”

To help users get started, an information video is being launched alongside the atlas, providing a clear, step-by-step explanation of how to navigate the platform and use its features. To ensure wide public access, the atlas is available in English, French, and Spanish.

Collaboration and funding

The project was funded by the International Panel on Deltas and Coastal Areas (IPDC), an initiative developed by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water of the Netherlands, to support islands and coastal regions with strengthening their climate resilience. “This atlas is the result of strong collaboration and shared commitment,” said Timo Kelder, IPDC coordinator for the Dutch Caribbean. “By making climate information accessible and locally relevant, we empower communities and governments to prepare for what lies ahead.”

Explore the atlas

The St. Martin Climate Impact Atlas is now live and publicly accessible at: https://stmartin.climateimpactatlas.com

For more information, please contact the Policy Department at the Ministry of VROMI at 542-4292 ext 2368.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/From-Data-to-Daily-Life-St–Martin-Launches-Climate-Impact-Atlas-to-Inform-Prepare-and-Protect.aspx