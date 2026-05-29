GEBE Fuel Clause Update

PHILIPSBURG – May 29, 2026

𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐦

NV GEBE wishes to provide customers with further clarification regarding the fuel clause reflected on the May 2026 electricity bills. As St. Maarten relies heavily on imported fuel for power generation, fluctuations in international fuel prices directly affect generation costs. These costs are provided to NV GEBE on a monthly basis by SOL Antilles N.V. (SOL Group), and are incorporated into the fuel clause calculation.

The fuel clause is not a new charge, nor has its calculation method been changed. It is a long‑standing, cost‑reflective mechanism that has formed part of NV GEBE’s approved tariff structure, by the Government of St. Maarten, for over 15 years. The mechanism allows actual fuel costs billed by SOL for electricity generation to be passed through on a monthly basis, using an established formula that has remained unchanged over time.

𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝

Electricity bills issued in May cover electricity consumed during the April–May consumption period, which are calculated retroactively – depending on meter‑reading schedules and customer billing cycles. Fuel costs incurred during April are therefore, reflected on the May invoices, in line with long‑established billing practices.

𝐌𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 “𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐞” – 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞

The fuel clause amounts that are being invoiced in May for XCG 0.45 per kWh, are for the April-May consumption period (as can be seen on your electricity bill). This increase does not reflect a tariff change or a management decision, but the standard calculation of the existing fuel clause formula. This is based on higher fuel costs incurred during April, 2026.

While NV GEBE issued advance communication to inform customers of the upcoming fuel clause level, this notice was not intended to suggest that the rate would apply only to future consumption, nor did it reflect any change in methodology.

NV GEBE recognizes, however, that the distinction between invoice date and consumption period contributed to some public misunderstanding.

𝑺𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒊𝒄𝒆 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 & 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑹𝒆𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒇 𝑰𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒔

We recognize that the global fuel crises affect both the community we serve, our employees and the company’s operations. As a community-minded organization, we understand the impact that these high fuel costs may have on our customers’ daily lives.

However, we must also remain dedicated to ensuring the financial sustainability of the company and the continued delivery of reliable services.

We sincerely empathize with the challenges that many families or businesses may face during this time. To assist those in need, NV GEBE continues to offer various support initiatives, including available payment plans and senior relief programs. Customers are encouraged to visit our offices for further information and assistance.

Additionally, the social relief program remains available through our collaborative efforts with the Division of Labour Affairs and Social Services. For further assistance, please contact: reliefprogram@sintmaartengov.org

𝑪𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓𝒏𝒔

NV GEBE understands the economic pressures faced by households and businesses. While we make every effort to ensure that all bills are accurate, customers with questions or concerns regarding their bill(s) are encouraged to visit our Customer Care Department to request a detailed review, analysis, assessment and/or a payment arrangement.

𝑰𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑻𝒊𝒎𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝑼𝒕𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍 𝑷𝒂𝒚𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔

NV GEBE encourages customers to make timely payments and to remain as current as possible with their monthly utility bills in order to avoid the accumulation of large outstanding balances.

Customers who may be experiencing challenges are strongly encouraged to visit NV GEBE as early as possible to discuss available payment arrangements, assistance programs, and other support initiatives.

𝑵𝑽 𝑮𝑬𝑩𝑬’𝒔 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒖𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 & 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒅 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒊𝒕𝒚

As St. Maarten’s utility provider, NV GEBE remains committed to working together with the community to identify fair and productive solutions that support both the needs of customers and the continued stability of essential utility services on the island. We are in this together! Through cooperation, understanding, and shared responsibility, we can collectively contribute to building a more sustainable future for the people of St. Maarten.

𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝑭𝒖𝒆𝒍 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔

While we continue to closely monitor global fuel developments, and the situation in the Middle East, which is beyond NV GEBE’s control, we remain committed to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable electricity services to all customers.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲

We encourage all customers to practice energy conservation by turning off unused lights and appliances, using energy-efficient equipment, and limiting unnecessary electricity usage. Small changes in daily consumption can help reduce overall energy costs and support a more sustainable energy future for our community.

We thank our customers for your understanding, patience, and continued cooperation.

crisis affects

For further information, please contact NV GEBE:

Telephone: +1 (721) 546-1100 / 546-1160 / 542-2213 / 544-3100

WhatsApp: (721) 588-3117