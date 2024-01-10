GOOD TO KNOW: Summary of traffic orders concerning the 3 Drum Parades in January | FAXINFO

As part of the Saint-Martin carnival festivities carried out by the Association of the same name and chaired by Luciana Raspail, three traffic orders were issued by the Community for next Sundays January 14, 21 and 28 concerning the Drum Parades.

Sunday January 14, 2024: Drum Parade in Grand-Case

The event will take place on Sunday January 14, 2024 from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m. in the Grand-Case district with a departure from the Rue des Écoles car park. The route will be as follows: Parking Rue des Écoles, Rue des Lambis, Boulevard “BERTIN-MAURICE Léonel”, U-turn at the “LOPEZ” bakery, Boulevard “BERTIN-MAURICE Léonel” in the opposite direction of traffic and for arrival, the public car park in Grand-Case.

Sunday January 21, 2024: Drum Parade at Sandy Ground

The event will take place on Sunday January 21, 2024 from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m. in the Sandy Ground district according to the following route: departure from the parking lot of the “Albéric RICHARDS” stadium, Route de Sandy Ground, Rue Lady Fish, Rue Sand various, Rue Bone Fish, Rue Chirurgien, Route de Sandy Ground, and arrival at the parking lot of the “Lime Bar” business in Sandy Ground.

Sunday January 28, 2024: Drum Parade in Concordia

The event will take place on Sunday January 28, 2024 from 16 p.m. to 18 p.m. in the Concordia district with the route starting at Rue Anne Mary (Rhythm and Groove dance school), Rue de Spring, Rue Jean-Luc HAMLET, Rue Jean- Jacques FAYEL, Rue du Soleil Levant, Rue Louis-Constant FLEMING, Rue Léopold MINGAU, Rue de Concordia, Rue de la Hollande, Rue de la République and the arrival of the procession in the Artisan Taxi Parking lot.

For each event, a diversion of vehicle traffic will be put in place by the Territorial Police. As a reminder, violators of these provisions will be prosecuted and fined in the event of an infraction in accordance with the Highway Code. _VX

