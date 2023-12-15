GOOD TO KNOW: Summary of traffic orders for this weekend | FAXINFO

Two light parades are organized in the public domain this Saturday December 16 and Sunday December 17 in Quartier d'Orléans and Grand-Case. Here are the details of the temporary road closures and parking bans concerning the said neighborhoods to avoid any traffic disruption.

Christmas parade on Saturday December 16 in Quartier d'Orléans

As part of the Christmas festivities, the “Les 5 Sem d’Orléans” association is organizing a light parade this Saturday, December 16 from 19:30 p.m. to 21 p.m. with the following itinerary:

Departure from the National Road near Best Buy Gas Station, Rue de Coralita, Rue des Deux Frères, with arrival at the “Les Palmeraies” residence. A diversion of car traffic will be put in place by the Territorial Police during the parade. The roads will be reopened gradually, depending on the progress of the event.

Light parade on Sunday December 17 in Grand-Case

As part of the organization of the light parade organized by the “Grand-Case Lighting Parade” association, the circulation and parking of all motor vehicles is prohibited in a portion of Boulevard “BERTIN-MAURICE Léonel” in Grand-Case on Sunday December 17. This portion between the public parking lot near the sports platform and the Lopez bakery will be closed to traffic between 9 a.m. and midnight this Sunday. The entire area will be transformed into a pedestrian street to allow the procession to pass freely. In addition, automobile traffic and parking will be prohibited in the parking lot adjoining the La Savane sports center adjoining the RN7 in Grand-Case on the same day, also from 9 a.m. to midnight.

As a reminder, violators of the above traffic orders will be prosecuted and fined in the event of an infraction in accordance with the Highway Code. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/bon-a-savoir-recapitulatif-des-arretes-de-circulation-pour-ce-week-end/