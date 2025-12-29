Government Website Back Online and now Fully Accessible | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) hereby informs the general public that the official Government of Sint Maarten website, www.sintmaartengov.org, is now fully restored and accessible to the public for all information and digital services.

The recent downtime was the result of a scheduled operating system update that encountered unforeseen technical complications, necessitating a comprehensive rebuild of the server by the technical team.

This process has been successfully completed, and all systems have been verified to be operating at full capacity.

To prevent a recurrence of this situation, technicians are currently implementing additional safeguards and enhanced security protocols.

These measures are designed to bolster the infrastructure’s overall resilience and minimize the risk of similar disruptions in the future.

DCOMM thanks the public for their patience during this restoration period and remains committed to providing reliable, uninterrupted access to its online platforms.

​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Website-Back-Online-and-now-Fully-Accessible.aspx