Government Website Back Online and Services Fully Accessible | Government of Sint Maarten

​GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Department of Communication (DCOMM) hereby informs the general public that the official Government of Sint Maarten website, www.sintmaartengov.org, is now fully restored and accessible to the public for all information and digital services.

The recent downtime was an issue at the hosting provider where the operating systems on several of their servers stopped functioning correctly. The government can confirm that no data was lost during this incident.

The government will continue to monitor the situation closely and will also review additional measures to further strengthen service availability going forward.

DCOMM thanks the public for their patience during this restoration period and remains committed to providing reliable, uninterrupted access to its online platforms.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Government-Website-Back-Online-and-Services-Fully-Accessible.aspx