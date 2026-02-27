GRAND-CASE TUESDAYS: Record attendance for the opening night | FAXINFO

The boulevard was packed with people, a diverse crowd, and an electric atmosphere: the launch party for the Grand-Case Tuesdays on February 24th lived up to all expectations. Hundreds of visitors thronged the streets of the gastronomic village to this 23th edition placed under the theme “The Treasures of Grand-Case”.



Besides the exhibitors, live bands and various entertainment, the double parade was the highlight of the evening. As soon as night fell, the rhythms resonated along the boulevard. At the head of the procession, children carrying flags danced to the beat of drums, breathing life into the atmosphere. communicative energy which brought smiles to everyone they passed. The second parade extended the magic with dancers adorned with costumes in rainbow colorsThe result: a superb, almost magical spectacle that transformed the street into a veritable open-air stage.

Chantal Vernusse, organizer through Calypso Event, reiterated the commitment to the event’s core values: “Together, we wanted to keep the identity of the Tuesdays alive of Grand-Case, respecting its authenticity, its energy and its Caribbean culture.” Michel Vogel, representing the CCISM, welcomed the return of a “Expected” meeting which supports commercial activity and strengthens the island’s image, calling for a sustainable collective dynamic and impeccable service. Alain Richardson, 1st VP of the COM, referred to it as “an institution” that brings renown to Grand-Case, while also expressing his hope for a a more stable economic modelSub-prefect Marie Hildegarde Chauveau, for her part, emphasized the “beautiful alchemy” between Tuesday (in Latin, ‘Mars dies’), linked to the warlike energy of Mars, and Grand-Case, a point of convergence, praising a secure event and “one of the most beautiful events in Saint-Martin.” The traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony officially launched the 2026 edition, which is already off to a flying start. _Vx



Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/mardis-de-grand-case-affluence-record-pour-la-soiree-inaugurale/