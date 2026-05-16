Grisha Condemns GEBE’s Management for Premature Fuel Clause Increase: Announces Completion of Oversight Decree to Protect Consumers | Government of Sint Maarten

​Pond Island – Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Maarten, has expressed deep alarm and strong condemnation regarding GEBE’s recent fuel clause increase of approx. 10 cents, which has already appeared on electricity bills for April consumption period, despite GEBE’s public statement that the increase would take effect in May.

“Consumers are already under tremendous financial pressure,” the Minister stated. “To announce that a new rate will take effect in May, but then quietly apply it to April bills is unacceptable, misleading and a breach of public trust. The public deserves clarity, not confusion. This is not how a GEBE’s management should treat the people of St. Maarten.”

She emphasized that under the Electricity Concession and the Electricity Concession Ordinance, no tariff component, including fuel clause, may be adjusted without proper justification, supporting data and Government review and approval. “These safeguards exist to protect consumers,” she said. “They were not respected, and that failure lies squarely with GEBE’s management.”

She noted that this latest development follows a series of challenges at GEBE over the past years, including prolonged billing disruptions, governance instability and repeated public concerns about transparency and service reliability. These issues were further highlighted in the 2025 evaluation conducted by the Regulatory Authority of Curaçao (RAC) in collaboration with BTP, which identified gaps in data reporting, maintenance planning and tariff methodology.

“Taken together, these events show why independent oversight is not an option, it is urgently necessary,” the Minister said. “GEBE has to be transparent, accountable and stable, because that is what the people deserve. The current pattern of decision making is simply not acceptable.”

To address longstanding gaps in transparency and accountability, the Minister of TEATT has finalized a joint Ministerial Decree designating the Bureau of Telecommunication and Post (BTP as the legally mandated Supervisor under the Electricity Concession Ordinance.

The decree has been signed by the Minister of TEATT and transmitted for co-signature of the Minister of VROMI, after which it will be published and take immediate effect.

“This Decree activates a supervisory mechanism that has existed in law since its establishment but was never implemented,” Minister Heyliger-Marten explained. “It is a critical step toward protecting consumers both residents and businesses.

Once in force, the decree empowers BTP to:

Request and verify all operational and financial data from GEBE.

Review tariff structures, methodologies and fuel clause calculations.

Conduct inspections, audits and technical assessments.

Monitor compliance with all concession obligations.

Oversee renewable-energy obligations under Article 14 of the Concession.

The Minister confirmed that BTP has already been instructed once the Decree takes effect to immediately investigate the basis, timing and legality of the recent fuel clause increase.

The Minster also noted that GEBE has not complied with the Government’s formal request to submit a complete tariff structure proposal, despite repeated reminders.

“The most responsible way to set tariffs is through verified, cost-based information,” she said. “Only GEBE has full insight into its operational costs. Government cannot lawfully approve or adjust tariffs without receiving and validating that information.”

Because GEBE has failed to submit the required tariff structure, BTP will now begin the process of independently reviewing and reconstructing the tariff methodology to ensure fairness, legality and consumer protection.

The Minister also acknowledged the ongoing efforts of the Prime Minister to stabilize GEBE’s governance and strengthen corporate oversight.

“The Prime Minister has taken important steps to stabilize the company and reinforce internal controls,” she said. “This decree complements those efforts by ensuring that the regulatory side is equally strengthened.”

The Minister emphasized “this is done to protect the people of St. Maarten, ensuring that no tariff adjustment, fuel clause or otherwise is ever implemented again without transparency and proper justification. The days of unilateral decisions by GEBE’s management without oversight are coming to an end.”

Once the decree takes effect, BTP will have full legal authority to intervene, verify data, review tariff calculations and ensure that future decisions are fair, transparent and based on verified information. “I ask the public for patience as we move swiftly to correct these issues and protect consumers of GEBE.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Grisha-Condemns-GEBE-s-Management-for-Premature-Fuel-Clause-Increase-Announces-Completion-of-Oversight-Decree-to-Protect-Co.aspx