GUADELOUPE / Air drama in Les Saintes: plane found, no survivors | FAXINFO

Disappearing on Friday, December 1 after taking off from the Terre-de-Haut Les Saintes departmental aerodrome, the Piper A32 plane was found 45 meters deep not far from the coast, in the axis of the runway with the lifeless bodies of the 5 victims on board.

The small Piper A32 plane registered N15902, with four passengers and the pilot on board, had to make the journey between its base which is the former Raizet airport, the islands of Terre-de-Haut (Les Saintes), Grand-Bourg de Maire-Galante and La Désirade for a fiber optic verification tour. After taking off from Les Saintes towards Marie-Galante, the plane dropped from a height of 150 meters to plunge into the sea, after a few minutes of flight, while traveling at 130 km/h.

This tragic accident caused the death of five victims found in the wreckage this Saturday, December 2 afternoon: Jean-Gabriel Quillin, digital director at the Guadeloupe Region, Régis Etenna-Rimbon, young engineer in charge of digital development operations in the same management, two members of the TACTIS company and the pilot of the Piper A32, Patrick Amable, a former experienced Air Antilles pilot. A safety investigation was opened and a reinforced team was due to arrive on the scene this Monday to establish the circumstances of this accident which aroused strong emotions from many officials including Ary Chalus, president of the Guadeloupe Region, Guy Losbar, president of the Department, Serge Letchimy, president of the Collectivity of Martinique and Louis Mussington, president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin who spoke in these terms: “We are faced with a moment of deep sadness following the tragic crash of the The plane chartered by the Guadeloupe Region, which transported several people for an essential technical mission in the Southern Islands. This tragedy, which occurred shortly after departure from Terre-de-Haut, cruelly took five lives.

On behalf of the Community of Saint-Martin and all its inhabitants, I would like to send a message of solidarity and comfort to the families severely affected by this tragedy. I also express my unwavering support for the president of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe, Ary Chalus, his teams, as well as the staff of the Guadeloupe Region in this ordeal. (…) In these moments of mourning, the Community of Saint-Martin, its elected officials and its staff fully associate themselves with the pain of the families. We also have a heartfelt thought for the Air Antilles teams who had the opportunity to work with pilot Patrick Amable. We share your grief in this difficult ordeal for Guadeloupe. » _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/guadeloupe-drame-aerien-aux-saintes-lavion-retrouve-aucun-survivant/