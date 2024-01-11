HEALTH: Dr Felix Holiday, new CEO of the Sint Maarten medical center | FAXINFO

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar E. C Ottley, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Felix Holiday as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Minister Ottley expressed his delight in receiving the recommendations of the Oversight Board, highlighting the importance of this appointment as a milestone in the history of SMMC, marking a new era of leadership and excellence in healthcare. The selection of a new CEO follows a meticulous and thorough process undertaken by the Supervisory Board to identify the most qualified and suitable candidate for this crucial leadership role. After extensive deliberations, Dr. Felix Holiday emerged as the most outstanding candidate, possessing the necessary qualifications and leadership skills. Given the significant absence of a permanent Chief Executive Officer over the past five years, the Supervisory Board approached this decision with the greatest caution and significant commitment. The selection process respected the provisions described in Article 6, paragraph 3, as detailed in the statutes of SMMC/SMGH. The Board is confident that Dr. Holiday's extensive experience and dedication to health care will contribute significantly to the continued success of Holland Side Medical Center. The appointment of Dr Holiday will be effective from February 1, 2024 pending the signing of contracts between the latter and the Supervisory Board. In accordance with established standards, the Supervisory Board has initiated a formal request for approval from the Council of Ministers. This request was brought to council through the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley. The Board of Directors extends its gratitude to all involved in the selection process and expresses confidence in Dr. Felix Holiday’s ability to lead SMMC into a new era of health care excellence.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sante-dr-felix-holiday-nouveau-pdg-du-centre-medical-de-sint-maarten/