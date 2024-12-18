HEALTH: General Assembly of the CPTS of Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The Territorial Professional Health Community (CPTS) of Saint-Martin, supported by the Saint Martin Santé association, invites you to its Ordinary General Meeting which will be held this evening, Thursday, December 19, at 19 p.m. in the Opale Room of the CCISM.

This meeting will be an opportunity to review the actions carried out in 2024 to improve the care of Saint-Martin patients, by facilitating access to care and structuring adapted health pathways. The assembly will also present the financial report for 2024, the activities planned for 2025 and the forecast budget. An update on the proposed amendment of the statutes will also be on the agenda. Created to meet the specific needs of the territory, the CPTS Saint-Martin brings together health professionals and local stakeholders in order to develop prevention and medical coordination actions for the benefit of the population. This event, open to stakeholders in the sector, will be followed by a cocktail dinner, encouraging discussions in a friendly setting. The public is expected to be numerous to share this collective dynamic and contribute collectively to the health of the territory. _VX

