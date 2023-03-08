HEINEKEN REGATTA 2023: A look back at the spectacular Orient Bay show | FAXINFO

After 11 years of absence from the French side of the island, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta marked its big comeback last Saturday at the Orient Bay Bikini with a concert organized by the Saint-Martin Tourist Office. Masterfully successful bet.

The program was as enticing as it was attractive, it was the will of Valérie Damaseau, president of the Tourist Office. As proof, the event was sold out. Hundreds of people flocked to the beach of Bikini Beach in Orient Bay to attend the musical performances of the artists who created a typical Saint-Martin party atmosphere.

With a stage set up on the sand, the evening went off without a hitch, in a unifying spirit. DJ Maestro and DJ Big Boss released an excessive energy that they both communicated to the public, their ability to occupy the stage and to move from one repertoire to another is worthy of their reputation. The young Tamillia, whose potential continues to grow, delivered a more liberated performance than usual.

If the rising star of Saint-Martin already had a singular stage presence, his performance last Saturday confirms his natural talent. After performing two original compositions such as the hard-hitting "Murder", Tamillia conquered the crowd with several covers including this essential title by Rihanna "Man Down", whose sounds are reminiscent of island musical cultures. Without ever distorting the original version, Tamillia always manages to reclaim the piece with the greatest respect for her influences.

Jahyanai King, artist from Guyana, rushed in turn to continue the show. The singer was joined on stage by several women for an improvised contest for the best dancer. To make the public wait until the arrival of the headliner, which left itself somewhat to be desired, DJ Maestro and DJ Big Boss kept the excitement at its height, playing with the public, complicit. Around XNUMX:XNUMX a.m., Tayc appeared before a crowd shouting his name. During his performance punctuated by haunting dance steps, the French artist did not miss interactions with the spectators, singing along with him on his most famous songs.

Around 1:45 am, the pit emptied little by little, leaving a memorable memory for those who attended the great return of the Heineken Regatta in the French part. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/heineken-regatta-2023-retour-sur-le-show-grandiose-de-la-baie-orientale/