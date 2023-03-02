HEINEKEN REGATTA 2023 / Four days of racing, four days of celebration: the Heineken Regatta is “serious fun”! | FAXINFO

The very famous offshore race “Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta” is celebrating its 43rd anniversary this year. More than 110 boats are expected during the four days of racing which will take place from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 March 2023.

Coming from more than 37 countries, amateur or professional sailors will compete for a long weekend which promises to be under the best auspices.

More than one hundred and ten boats (from dream sailboats to prototypes to family cruisers) will take the start of this internationally renowned regatta. Let's now hope that the wind will be there to put on a great show on the water!

Each race day, the boats will cross the Simpson Bay Bridge at 8am, with the start of the regattas scheduled for 30am. The fleet will be back at 10 p.m. and 15 p.m.

Back on dry land, the sailors will meet every evening around 18 p.m. in the Regatta Village in Port de Plaisance to attend the prize-giving and concerts with the “serious fun” touch that characterizes this regatta considered as the most famous offshore race in the world!

At nightfall, the party will take over with the “Green Zone”, i.e. concerts and festive evenings which also make the reputation of the Sint Maarten Heineken Regatta.

A regatta like no other which will also make its big comeback in part of France with an evening which already promises to be unforgettable on Saturday evening at Bikini Beach, in Orient Bay. _AF

“Green Zone”: ask for the program!

Thursday March 2: at the Soggy Dollar ($35): Freddy Moreira and Wessels S from 22 p.m.

Friday March 3: at the Moonbar ($40): Walshy Fire at the Moonbar from 22 p.m.

Saturday March 4: Elev8 ($100) Sébastien Leger (All Day I Dream, Lost Miracle), Ajay Raw, Jayson Miro from 15 p.m.

At Bikini, Orient Bay ($40): Tayc, Jahyanai and Tamillia Chance from 19 p.m.

Sunday March 5: in Port-de-Plaisance ($45): Dadoni (Live Trompette), DJ Outkast, Vere Musiq (AXA), Chanti, DJ Danejah Dane from 19 p.m. and concert with Jamaican star Koffee.

More info and ticket reservation on www.heinekenregatta.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/heineken-regatta-2023-quatre-jours-de-courses-quatre-jours-de-fete-la-heineken-regatta-cest-serious-fun/