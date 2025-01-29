IGNITING HOPE: GRACE HILL BIBLE UNIVERSITY HOSTS TRANSFORMATIVE SUICIDE PREVENTION MASTER CLASS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor ( VSA) AND VICTORIOUS LIVING | Government of Sint Maarten

​PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – On January 20th, the Grace Hill Bible University, St. Maarten Campus’ counseling degree program, in partnership with Victorious Living Foundation and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA), hosted a transformative suicide prevention Master Class under the theme, "Igniting Hope in Our Community: Preventing Suicide." Held at the St. Maarten Government Administration Building, the event aimed to raise awareness and provide critical tools for suicide assessment, prevention, and treatment.

With over 300 attendees participating in person and online—and more than 1,000 total views since the event—it was clear this initiative struck a chord within the community. Suicide affects people of all ages and backgrounds, and the Master Class served as a crucial step toward breaking the stigma surrounding mental health conversations on the island.

The event was spearheaded by Dr. Erna Mae Francis-Cotton, along with Master’s Counseling Degree students Minerva Warner Hughes, Georges Richardson, Barbara Cocks, Pastor Vital Dominique, and Sachida Thomasia-Hyman. Together, they demonstrated the power of education and collaboration in addressing this pressing issue.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, the Honorable Mr. Richinel Brug, emphasized the importance of initiatives like these during his address. “When Mrs. Erna Mae Francis-Cotton approached us with this initiative, there was no hesitation. Victorious Living Foundation has always been about improving lives, and VSA shares that same mission. This partnership was a natural fit. If you have future projects, just reach out,” he said.

Minister Brug further highlighted the timeliness of the event: “This initiative is long overdue, especially considering the lives lost over the past year. Suicide has often been treated as a taboo topic in our community, but by addressing it head-on, you’re breaking barriers and making a lasting impact.”

The Master Class featured insightful presentations from the Master’s Counseling Degree students, covering topics such as youth suicide, substance abuse, and tailored prevention strategies for clergy. Attendees also benefited from the expertise of keynote speaker Dr.Ann Marlin Evans, who stressed the urgency of innovative solutions to support those in need.

Minister Brug extended his gratitude to the organizers and participants, expressing his hope for more initiatives that shed light on mental health challenges. This event demonstrated the power of community partnerships and underscored the need to continue fostering open conversations about mental health and wellness.

For more information on upcoming initiatives or support, please contact Grace Hill Bible University or the Ministry of VSA. Together, we can keep igniting hope in our community.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IGNITING-HOPE-GRACE-HILL-BIBLE-UNIVERSITY-HOSTS-TRANSFORMATIVE-SUICIDE-PREVENTION-MASTER-CLASS-IN-PARTNERSHIP-WITH-THE-Mini.aspx