IMPORTANT NOTICE! | Government of Sint Maarten

Beneficiaries of Financial Aid may be experiencing some issues with accessing their funds.

This issue stems directly from a technical problem, which the Government of Sint Maarten is actively working to resolve.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your patience as we address this matter promptly.

If you are affected by this, please contact Labor Affairs at the government building.

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/IMPORTANT-NOTICE!.aspx