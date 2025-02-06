INFORMATION / Alert: Wave of license plate thefts in Marigot | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin gendarmerie has recorded more than five complaints in one week regarding the theft of license plates, a worrying trend that seems to be spreading in Marigot. Criminals often take only one plate, making the theft more discreet.

Why these thefts? The plates could be used on other vehicles to commit offences with impunity: speeding, illegal parking or even leaving without paying at the petrol station.

It is therefore crucial to act quickly to avoid any identity theft.

If you are a victim, immediately report the theft to the police.

You will be given a certificate, allowing you to have your plate redone and avoid any penalties.

Remember that a vehicle driving without a plate risks a fine of €135. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/information-alerte-vague-de-vols-de-plaques-dimmatriculation-a-marigot/