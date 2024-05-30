INTEGRATION / Association of Gendarmerie Cadets of Saint-Martin/Saint-Barth: creating vocations among young people | FAXINFO

Promote the civic sense of young people aged 16 to 18, strengthen the link between the Army and the population, develop the civic spirit through collective projects, introduce the gendarmerie… these are the main objectives of the cadet system of the Saint-Martin/Saint-Barthélemy gendarmerie.

The ComGend of Saint-Barthélemy/Saint-Martin has just announced the creation of the Saint-Barthélemy/Saint-Martin gendarmerie cadet association.

Intended for volunteers, female or male, aged 16 to 18, the association is aimed at young people in phase 2 of the Universal National Service (SNU) but also at those who have the ambition to discover the gendarmerie and its values and its missions, within a group where cohesion and citizenship are the key words.

The activities will take place from October 2024 to June 2025, and registrations are already possible on the SNU website for those who are following the course, or by email contact at the following address: lescadetsgendarmeriesbsm@gmail. com

Through this system, the COMGEND of Saint-Barthélemy/Saint-Martin wishes to introduce local youth to the diversity of professions offered by the gendarmerie and, why not, encourage future vocations. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/integration-association-des-cadets-de-la-gendarmerie-de-saint-martin-saint-barth-faire-naitre-des-vocations-chez-les-jeunes/