Jay Mills 2026 Superbowl & SXM Flag | Government of Sint Maarten

​Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, today applauded the island’s presence on one of the world’s largest entertainment stages following the Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny.

A local dancer, known professionally as Jay Mills, participated in the historic performance, during which the St. Maarten flag was proudly waved before a global audience of millions.

“As Minister responsible for Tourism and the Economy, moments like these remind us that our people are among our greatest ambassadors,” the Minister stated. “Whenever we see our flag carried onto an international stage, we know that one of our own has made a conscious effort to ensure that St. Maarten is seen and heard. That is powerful.”

She continued, “This is not only a proud moment for our island, but also a proud personal milestone for every creative, dancer, and digital content creator who represents who we are, no matter where in the world they may be. Our Orange Economy thrives because of talent like this, talent that carries culture, identity, and visibility beyond our shores.”

While efforts are being made to congratulate the performer personally, the Minister extended public recognition, adding, “Congratulations to Jay Mills for this remarkable accomplishment and for proudly taking the representation of your island with you onto one of the world’s most televised stages.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Jay-Mills-2026-Superbowl-&-SXM-Flag.aspx